Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s 8th Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,702 shares during the quarter. Waldencast accounts for approximately 4.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WALD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waldencast from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Waldencast from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waldencast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Waldencast Stock Down 1.9 %

Waldencast stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Waldencast plc has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

