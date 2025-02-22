Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$122.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.86.

CP opened at C$110.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$101.76 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,994 shares of company stock worth $9,572,099. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

