Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,294.69.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,110.47 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,858.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,952.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 40.71%. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 32.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

