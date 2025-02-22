Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 30,000 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In related news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

