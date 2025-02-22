Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $113.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

