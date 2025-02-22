Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 5,804 Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.