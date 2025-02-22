Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $38,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in QuinStreet by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,498.63. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $676,520. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

