D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,232 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,964 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,426,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,196,000. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,852,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.