Insider Selling: Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK) Insider Sells 4,528,847 Shares of Stock

Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK – Get Free Report) insider Steven Michael sold 4,528,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$5,434,616.40 ($3,483,728.46).
Steven Michael also recently made the following trade(s):
Red Hawk Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.89.
About Red Hawk Mining
Red Hawk Mining Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for iron ore, vanadium, and titanium deposits. It focuses on developing its 100% owned principal asset, Blacksmith iron ore project consisting of mining lease 112 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
