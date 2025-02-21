Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Lam Research by 37.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.