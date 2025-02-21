Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,362 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
NYSE VIV opened at $9.10 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
