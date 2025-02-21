Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,260 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,213,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 565,263 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.