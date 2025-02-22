23andMe’s (ME) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ME opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. 23andMe has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.14.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

About 23andMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

