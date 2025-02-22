23andMe’s (ME) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
23andMe Stock Performance
NASDAQ ME opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. 23andMe has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.14.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 23andMe
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.