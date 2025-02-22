Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAN

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.