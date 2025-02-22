Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

