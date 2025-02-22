Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 181,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.77 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

