Good Life Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $204.43 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.15 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

