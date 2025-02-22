Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $267.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

