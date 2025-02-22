Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 227.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,751 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,655,866.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,779.07. This represents a 49.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938 in the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

