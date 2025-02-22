Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $3,478,320.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total value of $3,478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $385.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $4,345,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $4,140,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

