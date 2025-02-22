Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,485 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,346,000 after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $108.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

