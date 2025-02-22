Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $6,000.00 at B. Riley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,551.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

