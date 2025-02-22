iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,076,000 after purchasing an additional 299,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

