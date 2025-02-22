Insider Buying: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CEO Purchases 16,542 Shares of Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,800. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AARD opened at $14.02 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.58.
About Aardvark Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aardvark Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.