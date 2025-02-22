Insider Buying: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CEO Purchases 16,542 Shares of Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,800. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AARD opened at $14.02 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

