John D. Quisel Sells 5,574 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $304,228.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,512.24. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

