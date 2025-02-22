Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.