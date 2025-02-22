D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

