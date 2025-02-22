D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.00% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCM opened at $27.01 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.