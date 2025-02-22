Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,856,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $389.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.55. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

