Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,992 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

