Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

