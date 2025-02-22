Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $82.62 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. This represents a 46.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

