Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Surgery Partners worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $1,443,916.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,428.68. The trade was a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $349,346.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,955.82. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,733 shares of company stock worth $2,480,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.60. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.