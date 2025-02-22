iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,192 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

