Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

