Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 175,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $294.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.75.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

