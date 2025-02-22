Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 1,660 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.28 and a 200-day moving average of $535.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

