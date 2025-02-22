Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,768 shares of company stock valued at $98,798 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

