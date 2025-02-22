NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

