Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

