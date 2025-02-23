Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.54 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 204.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,937 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

