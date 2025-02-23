WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.31.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $513.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.94 and its 200-day moving average is $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.32 and a 12 month high of $715.99.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.