Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $565.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

