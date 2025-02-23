iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

