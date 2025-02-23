Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

