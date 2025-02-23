Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 109,530 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,530 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 49.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

SKIN stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.56.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

