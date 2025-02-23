Marshall Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,190 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.6% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.46 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

