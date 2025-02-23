Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

