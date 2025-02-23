JBR Co Financial Management Inc Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

