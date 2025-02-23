New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,999 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $38.39 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

